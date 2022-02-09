Bernard Kolker

Bernie Kolker, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25. He was 99. Bernie attended Roosevelt High School where he excelled in sports, especially football; attended George Washington University; and then served in the Army, reaching the rank of captain. He and his brothers founded The Washington Beef Company serving restaurants, hotels, clubs and schools in the Washington area.

Bernie was the devoted and loving husband of Ciss Kolker, who predeceased him in 2018. They had been married 73 years. He was also predeceased by his son Steve Kolker and brothers, Sidney, Joe and Irvin Kolker. He is survived by his sister, Betty Shapiro, and his sons Gary Kolker (Nancy) and Jeff Kolker (Pamela); daughter, Tracy Kolker Ochsman (Bruce); and grandchildren, Tom, Kelly, Courtney, Paris (Ben), January (Andy), Kate, Steven (Jill), Samantha, Jade (Jon), Chase and Lion. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Harris and Cash. Contributions can be made to Bender JCC of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

