Bernard Lubran, Who Preserved Ritchie Boys’ History, Dies at 79

The boxes of letters surfaced after Walter Lubran died. Written during World War II, they described his experiences in Europe as one of the Ritchie Boys, military intelligence specialists trained at Camp Ritchie in Cascade, Maryland. Many were Jewish refugees who had fled Nazi persecution and returned to Europe to help defeat Hitler.

His son, Bernard “Bernie” Lubran, knew little about that chapter of his father’s life. Walter rarely discussed the war. The discovery prompted Bernie to research his father’s service, beginning a nearly 20-year commitment to preserving the Ritchie Boys’ history and helping families understand their relatives’ wartime experiences.

For Lubran, whose Jewish identity shaped his life, that work became part of a broader commitment to preserving history. He also spent decades researching his family’s European roots and recovering property confiscated from relatives in Nazi Germany.

Lubran, a North Bethesda resident, former federal economist and president of Friends of Camp Ritchie, died Sept. 10 of metastatic prostate cancer. He was 79.

Born Feb. 18, 1947, in Pittsburgh, Lubran grew up in Steubenville, Ohio, where his father owned People’s Clothing, a downtown store selling apparel, reflecting a familiar Jewish immigrant tradition of settling in small towns and opening family businesses. He had an older brother, Albert, and a twin brother, Robert.

His mother, Pearl, and father raised their sons in a close-knit Jewish community. Lubran maintained friendships from Steubenville throughout his life.

He attended Kent State University, studied at Hebrew University in Israel and Boston College, and earned an MBA from New York University.

He met his future wife, Francine, when they lived in neighboring apartments along East-West Highway in Silver Spring. She had come from New Jersey as a student, and he was working at the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Interested in economics and finance, Lubran subsequently worked at the Export-Import Bank in Washington, helping finance international purchases of American products, including commercial aircraft.

His later career included the Federal Consulting Group and ForeSee Results, where he worked on measuring customer satisfaction and making government services more efficient and accountable.

Francine Lubran said her husband enjoyed overseas assignments, remaining calm even when work took him to difficult locations in Latin America and Africa.

His interest in the Ritchie Boys became a second vocation. Walter’s letters offered a glimpse into his father’s wartime intelligence work but left unanswered questions.

“He wished he would have spoken to him about it,” Francine Lubran said. She described that lost opportunity as one of her husband’s regrets.

As president of Friends of Camp Ritchie, Lubran devoted hours each week to answering inquiries from descendants seeking information about veterans. He helped preserve the camp’s history, maintained an active presence on social media and traveled around the country giving presentations.

When he learned that a surviving Ritchie Boy lived somewhere he was visiting, he often arranged an interview. He also enjoyed reconnecting veterans with former comrades.

His presentations reached synagogues, churches, book groups and other organizations, including audiences unfamiliar with the Ritchie Boys’ contributions.

His daughter Rachel Lubran recalled attending one presentation where people approached her father seeking information about relatives whose wartime roles they had never understood.

“It was just really beautiful to see my dad connecting with these people and telling them so much about their families’ experience,” she said.

Lubran advocated for a Congressional Gold Medal honoring the Ritchie Boys. He continued working toward that recognition during his final illness.

His interest in uncovering overlooked history extended to his family’s Jewish roots.

For more than 20 years, he pursued the return of property belonging to his grandfather and great-grandfather in Sebnitz, Germany. Working with a Berlin attorney, he succeeded in recovering the property, which was subsequently sold.

He also helped arrange translations of Yiddish documents connected to Jewish communities in Belarus and pursued German dual citizenship for himself and his daughters.

Jewish identity was central to his life. At Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, he participated in Saturday morning services, developed friendships with rabbis and congregants, and was active in the men’s club. He also participated in second-generation Holocaust remembrance activities and maintained close relationships with relatives in Israel.

His daughter Meryl Silverman said he taught his family the importance of maintaining relationships, observing Jewish traditions and practicing tikkun olam, the Jewish principle of repairing the world through good deeds.

Service to others was important. Lubran tutored immigrant students in mathematics in Washington’s Adams Morgan neighborhood and delivered Meals on Wheels for years.

“He didn’t talk a lot about it,” Rachel Lubran said of his volunteering. “It wasn’t a question, it was just something he was going to do.”

He enjoyed teaching college mathematics, reading, theater, classical music, poker and traveling. Friends helped him continue attending synagogue services and poker games as his health declined.

His generosity sometimes involved persistence.

Francine Lubran recalled a Thanksgiving when Bernie met a neighbor in their condominium elevator. Learning that the man intended to work alone through the holiday, Lubran invited him to dinner. When the neighbor declined, Bernie knocked on his door again, insisting he join the family.

The man accepted. What began as an unexpected holiday invitation developed into a lasting friendship.

For Francine, that encounter reflected the quality that defined her husband.

“He was just so kind and thoughtful and truly cared about people. If you were his friend, you were his friend forever,” Francine Lubran said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.