Bernard Marvin Blum (‘Buddy’)

Bernard Marvin Blum, of Washington, died on May 29 of natural causes after a brief illness. He was at peace and surrounded by his loving family. Bernie was born Feb. 28, 1931. He grew up in the Petworth neighborhood and attended Barnard Elementary and McFarland Jr. High School. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and then George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Bernie was a lifelong trumpet player and played in the Redskins band as a teenager. Bernie served in the Coast Guard on the Great Lakes. He went on to become executive vice president for W. Bell & Co., where he worked for 42 years.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Carol; and his children, Gary (Lori Buntrock), Cindy Rampp and Jeff (Mike Reilly). He was the loving grandpa of Andy, Mitch and Kyle Rampp; Kevin and Michelle Blum; and Della and Eva Reilly Blum. Contributions may be made to Send a Kid to Camp. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.