Bernice Leah “Brinnie” Dekelbaum, of Gaithersburg, died on Dec. 11. Beloved wife of Jacob L. Dekelbaum. Devoted mother of Steven E. (Debra Friedman) and Saul “Sonny” Dekelbaum and Susanne (Paul) Friedland. Cherished grandmother of Joseph M. Torchinsky Dekelbaum, Alexander Shoop, Cara Jaye Dekelbaum and Amanda Rose and Ian John Friedland. Dear sister of Marcia (Kenneth) Aaronson and Roslyn (Isadore “Sonny”) Rosen. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends.

Contributions may be made to Chabad of Upper Montgomery County (ourshul.org) or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.