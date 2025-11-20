Bernice Malamud

Bernice A. Malamud died peacefully on Nov. 19 after 100 wonderful years of a full life. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt.

Bernice Adler was born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 25, 1925. She met, and was smitten by, Benjamin Malamud while on vacation in the Catskills, and they were married on Jan. 6, 1946. They settled in Hartsdale, New York, where they raised three children. Family was most important to her and, when asked, she said her family was her proudest achievement in life. She loved tending to her gardens at the house and, through her loving care, always got the most out of them.

Bernice was known for her warm personality, her loving demeanor and her quick wit. She welcomed everyone: friends, family and strangers. But they weren’t strangers for long: she had an uncanny way of finding her way into your heart from the moment you met her. In fact, there were no strangers to Bernice. She lit up the room when she entered it. Her happiest moments were those with family and those that were close to her: holiday celebrations (which she often hosted), bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings, you name it. She deeply touched more people than she would ever know.

Bernice was predeceased by her loving husband Benjamin Malamud. She is survived by her daughter Harriet (Malamud) DuBois, her sons Mark Malamud and Steve Malamud; her grandchildren Joe DuBois, Robert DuBois, David Magazine Malamud and Zee Malamud; and her great-grandchildren Ari Magazine Malamud and Ben Magazine Malamud.

The world got a bit dimmer when Bernice passed away. She will be sorely missed.

Donations in her memory can be made to Sisterhood at Greenburgh Hebrew Center, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.