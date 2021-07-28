Bernice R. Kaufman, of Chevy Chase, died on July 22. She was 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Eli Kaufman, to whom she was married for more than 50 years; the devoted mother of the late Joel Kaufman and mother-in-law to his surviving wife, Debra Tropp, of Kensington; and the dear sister of Seymour Hornstein (Ethel) of North Providence, R.I., and the late Abner and Edmund Hornstein and Evelyn Bruch.

Born and raised on the East Side of Providence, R.I., a daughter of the late Samuel and Leah (Silverman) Hornstein, she briefly lived in South Providence before spending most of her adult life in Warwick, R.I. She was a bookkeeper for multiple small jewelry companies in the Providence area for several decades, and kept meticulous records throughout her life, even volunteering in her 90s to keep accounts for a small retail establishment in her independent living facility. She will be sorely missed by her numerous family members and friends, including many of her fellow residents at Five Star Senior Living in Chevy Chase. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., #100, Rockville, MD 20850.