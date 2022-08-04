Bertha Dinkin (nee Grossman) lived in Baltimore for 70 years and died in Rockville on July 17 at the age of 95. She is survived by her children, Eileen (Richard) Feldman and Alan (Rhonda) Dinkin; grandchildren, Ashley (Robert) Guise, Jared (Mikell) Rice, Jonathan (Amy) Dinkin, Rachel Dinkin, Mandy (Caleb) Rose, Ken Feldman (Tina Maloney), Jodi (Joe) Brucker, Marci (Craig) Willems, Amanda (Ross) Kelley and Carly Feldman; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Sloane Guise, Jude and Esme Rice, Sybil, Laney and Asher Dinkin, Dani and Mack Rose and Isadora Kelley. Bertha was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nathan Dinkin; sister, Esther (Philip) Burday; and parents, Bessie and Joseph Grossman. Contributions may be made to Covenant Guild.

