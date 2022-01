Bertina S. Mervis, of Silver Spring, died on Jan. 11. Devoted mother of Robert J. (Sheryl) and Jeffrey M. (Ellen) Mervis, and Deborah L. (Tom) King. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Jordan, Dylan, Matthew and Samantha Mervis, and Ryan and Nicole King. Contributions may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington (shalomdc.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.