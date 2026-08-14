Beth El’s Lisa Zelermyer Steps Up As Sulam’s Director of Operations

Lisa Zelermyer is a lawyer by trade, but after having children, she decided to focus on the Jewish community professionally.

“It was just a space where I felt comfortable,” the Kensington resident said.

Zelermyer and her family belong to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County.

Her first foray into the Jewish professional world was a role as managing director of Hadassah Mid-Atlantic, where she managed the back-end of the nonprofit organization through a restructuring period.

“Supporting Israel became a main focus for me for a long time,” Zelermyer said.

She recently started as Sulam’s director of operations. Housed at Berman Hebrew Academy, Sulam is a specialized education program in select Jewish day schools in Maryland.

Walking through the office doors for the first time, Zelermyer noticed the front entrance was adorned with faux Jerusalem stone and flags of the Old City, details she recognized due to her frequent trips to Israel.

“In light of what’s happening in the Jewish community, in the world, it was really emotional to walk into a space that felt very Jewish, very pro-Israel, and it was breathtaking just to see,” Zelermyer recalled.

Her responsibilities include supporting Sulam’s administrative and business end, aiming to ensure that the educators, faculty and staff are set up for success. “They do some really important work in the education space,” she said.

Unlike some schools’ separate classrooms for kids with learning disabilities, Sulam incorporates those students into general education classrooms. The program pairs Sulam students with specialized staff, such as educators or social workers, to support them throughout the school day.

Zelermyer has experience in nonprofit management, between Hadassah Mid-Atlantic and Ramah Day Camp of Greater Washington, D.C. But Sulam is her first venture into education.

“I think there’s possibly overlap with some of the families [at Ramah Day Camp], and certainly the mission and values of creating an inclusive environment for children in the Jewish space, supporting children in Jewish education who may need some additional inclusion support,” she said.

Zelermyer added she worked closely with the summer camp’s inclusion team, “and I think that’s helping make the transition a little bit easier.”

“I’m new to the education space but not new to the needs of children,” said the mother of four.

She described feeling “very moved” upon introduction to Sulam’s mission and values.

“I think inclusion and opportunities for all children is critical,” Zelermyer said. “Having children of my own, [I understand that] every child needs an opportunity to thrive in the education space, and I just think it’s amazing that this team supports children doing that in the Jewish education world, in the day school world. I know it’s something that’s been very much needed.”

It’s also tied to Jewish belief.

“Judaism is stemmed in community,” Zelermyer said. “And being able to support the special needs community is very much in line with Jewish values.”

Her top priority is helping students succeed both academically and socio-emotionally. To do so, she must ensure that Sulam works seamlessly with the Jewish day school.

“As the times change and as technology changes, I [will] support the organization through all of that and make sure all the … trains are running on time and keeping everything organized with updated systems,” Zelermyer said.

But this work won’t always look like a clear-cut schedule.

“One of the things that attracted me to this position and this team is that no day is the same,” Zelermyer said. “So goes the life of working with children. So it’s sort of a structured environment with ebbs and flows of the day.”

She also appreciates the opportunity to work alongside fellow Jews.

“Being a Jewish person today is not always easy, but working with people who have similar values and interests in the community, and making sure that our community is a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, it makes going home every day feel positive and important,” Zelermyer said. “The work that we’re doing is very important.”

The Berman community will return to school on Aug. 25, and Zelermyer is prepared for this new chapter.

“I’m really looking forward to learning more about the education space,” Zelermyer said. “I’ve grown a lot in the last couple years with my own Jewish education, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how that plays out for young people.”