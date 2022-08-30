What’s happening at Beth El: Return of the High Holiday Choir, a new coffee machine and a victory over invasive species

Leadership at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, in

Alexandria, is dreaming up new ways to foster

meaningful relationships within the community,

according to the congregation’s newsletter, Beth

El Bulletin.

After two years on hiatus, the High Holiday Adult Choir

will return for this year’s services. “I have missed the voices

of our choir terribly,” wrote Cantor Jason Kaufman.

Those interested in participating this year can still sign

up online.

In addition to the return of the adult choir, Kaufman

announced the inaugural intergenerational High Holiday

Family Choir, which will be open to Beth El members of

all ages. The new choir will maintain a rehearsal schedule

different from the schedule of the High Holiday Adult

Choir to allow for greater participation.

“To get the choir back together, it just means so much.

You can hear me smiling,” said Rabbi David Spinrad in an

interview.

REIMAGINING COMMUNITY

Executive Director Liz Bayer wrote that there is a new

eight-seater picnic table just outside the front doors, as

well as four café-style tables in the lobby. By the end of

the fall, a new coffee table and plush side chairs will be

added, she wrote. Beth El also purchased a new coffee

machine for members to foster greater community within

the congregation.

“We know that small interactions, like sharing coffee or

wine, and connecting with others in big ways, like during

services or in small conversation with a fellow member,

are the way we create more connections,” wrote Bayer. She

added that the updated technology will benefit services,

and that Shabbat Social Hour will have a wider range of

food choices.

“Liz is a visionary,” Spinrad said. “We’re just trying to

create spaces where people can come and connect and

feel good.”

NEW GROWTH

Outdoors, Beth El’s Chapel in the Woods has been offering

a serene place for quiet meditation and prayer, while also

teaching children about nature and the environment.

However, over the years the section of the forest has

become overrun with more than 20 invasive species.

“There is a lot of bad news,” the newsletter states. The

Chapel in the Woods lost three of its largest oak trees

due to climate change, when repeated cycles of drought

and heavy rain resulted in an insect infestation. Between

inclement weather and poor attendance, volunteer

maintenance was delayed, allowing the invasive species

to cause harm.

Hope is lost, though. Beth El says the heavy rains

have brought on an influx of raspberries where invasive

porcelain berries and ivy used to grow. Adult and

student volunteers have begun planting native grass

and wildflowers in the area, replacing any harmful plant

species. Preschoolers also planted a silky dogwood tree, a

gift from the Packard family in honor of their daughters

Maya and Olivia. The students who planted the tree have

named it “May-livia.”

REACHING BEYOND THEIR WALLS

Beth El’s Hebrew Congregation isn’t just about fostering

community between its members. It has gone beyond the

synagogue walls to “adopt” refugee families.

Many religious institutions and their communities have

taken it upon themselves Beth El Bulletin recalled a family

who arrived in Virginia from Afghanistan in 2017. Beth El

welcomed the family and assisted in its resettlement. Now

the family members are American citizens.

The congregation is assisting another refugee family:

enrolling members in English classes, obtaining jobs and

keeping in contact with extended family members who

have been resettled in Maryland and Canada.

The tradition of Beth El sponsoring the resettlement of

refugees dates back to the 1970s when there was an influx

of Vietnamese immigrants due to the war. “We accept our

responsibility to repair the world,” Spinrad said.

