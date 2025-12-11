Bethesda’s Natalie West is a Longtime Leader at Hebrew Home for Seniors

Natalie West has always looked up to women she deems successful — those who engage in their communities and pursue their passions.

She’s attended Jewish Women International’s annual Women to Watch Leadership Conference since her 20s, before she could afford a ticket. “Seeing these people over the years, just being so inspired by what others are doing is so incredible,” West said.

So it was a major shock to West when she was named JWI’s Sondra D. Bender honoree for the 2025 Women to Watch conference.

A longtime leader of Charles E. Smith Life Communities, West is passionate about senior care. She is a 28-year leader of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville, serving as president of its Women’s Auxiliary. West received the Hebrew Home’s Aunt Minnie Goldsmith Award in 2012 for her community leadership and volunteerism.

She is the immediate past chair of CESLC and board chair of SmithLife Homecare. West is involved with Momentum — a nonprofit that aims to empower women through Jewish values — and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s Women’s Philanthropy.

But she didn’t start out in the Jewish philanthropic world — West began her career in advertising. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations and business from the University of Maryland and studied at Tel Aviv University.

She lives in Bethesda and belongs to Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Tell me about your Jewish upbringing and background.

I was raised in Syracuse, New York, going to a Reform synagogue which my great-grandfather co-founded. My Jewish upbringing was robust. I remember going to the JCC for my swimming lessons; my earliest memories are when I was 2 in the swimming pool and the Purim carnival. The JCC was a big center of our lives. My parents were very involved in the Jewish community. My mom was very involved with the synagogue, so I was always in the kitchen on Friday nights, helping set up the onegs and just being involved. As I grew and I was bat mitzvahed there, I started volunteering in the preschool and continued on to the temple youth group, part of the National Federation of Temple Youth, and I loved that.

My first Israel experience was when I was 16. I went on the NFTY trip to Israel, and that truly transformed me, just by identifying in my own heart my connection to my Jewish identity and my love for Israel.

How did senior care first pique your interest?

I grew up visiting my great-grandmother at the Jewish home in Syracuse. I loved going to the Jewish home and I have memories of the nurses smiling at me as a very little girl. I loved my grandparents and I just always gravitated towards older people and felt like my heart was full of love for older people, so [Hebrew Home of Greater Washington] really spoke to me. I felt a connection with what was happening within this organization. I loved the social piece of my experience because I made so many new friends and watched people come together through the events I created; I started to feel more connected to my community, and it was inspiring.

What’s your “why”?

My husband’s grandparents lived at the Hebrew Home. My great-aunt lived there. I took my children there to visit older adults who needed company. I remember my daughters made friends with this Russian lady that we used to visit. We went with the [Women’s] Auxiliary one day, I said, “Let’s have a children’s fashion show.” We created a runway in the social hall of the Wasserman building of the Hebrew Home. The kids came dressed up in different themes and we put it to music and invited the residents, and it was just a wonderful afternoon.

Many times, I’ve not only done the events to bring the residents together or the community together, but had a personal connection with the people there, and that has totally changed my life.

How do you feel about being named a Woman to Watch honoree?

I’m very overwhelmed and humbled by the honor. At the same time, it’s definitely given me pause to think about how I got here and why somebody thought of me, and I think it’s because I’ve always pursued my passions, I’ve always acknowledged my personal growth, I have evolved and been able to find the courage to step into new situations and have the confidence to know that I can help create something meaningful with others that can drive a lasting impact in my community.

What’s something meaningful you’ve learned from Jewish lay leadership?

I’ve learned about community, I’ve learned about saying “yes” and I’ve learned about curiosity. I have learned that wherever we decide to place our time is a valuable personal experience. Being intentional about where you decide to share your time and discover your authentic self, time and expertise, when you can connect that to an organization allows you to grow. I’ve been able to learn so much throughout my engagement with this community. It deepens my life experience and my connection to my Jewish community.

What are your goals?

My goals are always about staying curious and involved, so that I can continue to inspire change and build community wherever I’m doing it. I think that’s the beauty of life. I always tell my children to stay humble and curious, and if something is interesting to you, pursue your passion because that’s what will make you and those around you happy — that’s the most fulfilling thing. The award is secondary — it’s finding your passion and your purpose in life.

