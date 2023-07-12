On July 2, Bette Jean Rosenstrom Taxman, of Rockville, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Theodore S. Taxman; devoted mother of Faye S. Taxman (Sandy Ressler),

Lisa Taxman Goldfarb (Danny Goldfarb) and Joy (Jeff) Bloomquist; loving sister of Terry (Gene) Kanter and Susie (George) Cohan; cherished grandmother of Liz (Ian) Clark, Joseph Ressler (Mariam Halata), Judith Goldfarb, Max Goldfarb, Isabelle Bloomquist and Theodore Bloomquist; and great-grandmother of Jacob and Hannah Clark.

She was born in East St. Louis, lived in St. Louis until the 1990s and then moved to Maryland. She worked as a nurse until she was 80. Donations may be made to the Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing (foundationbarnesjewish.org) or Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org).