Betty Kligman, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Washington, died on Nov. 25. She was married to the love of her life, the late Theodore Kligman, for over 60 years. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Joseph B. Kligman, Dr. Kenneth (Marcea) D. Kligman and Tracey (J.P.) K. McCabe; cherished grandmother of Brittany Kligman, Courtney (Paul) Weitz and Jacob and Hannah McCabe; and great-grandmother of Sutton Mae Weitz and Theodore Weitz. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.