On July 6, Betty S. Loeb (nee Segal), of New Market, Md., passed away at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband, Bernard S. Loeb; loving children, David Loeb (Lauren Wendt) and Dana (Scott) Holman; and adored grandchildren, Matthew, Ezra and Talia Loeb, and Michael and Jason Holman. She was predeceased by her devoted parents, Michael and Edith Segal. Contributions may be sent to Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick. Arrangements by Sol Levinson Funeral Home.

