Betty Solomon, of Potomac, died on Feb. 4. She was 84. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Solomon; devoted mother of Marc (Audrey) Solomon, Shari (David) Gerber, Karen (Alexander) Coleman and the late Debbie (Steven) Lynch; cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Ben), Ryan, Morgan, Lauren (Michael), Michael, Simcha (Chaya), Moshe (Rivka), Chana (Yoseph Chaim), Hadassah, Nechama and Gershon; great-grandmother of Stella, Julien, Logan, Benjamin, Adina and David; also survived by dozens of loved nieces and nephews. Betty was the daughter of the late David and Jenny Mostow and sister of the late Sam, Harry, Charlie, Louie, Isidore and Eva.

Donations can be made to the Institute of Jewish Ethics (IJEthics.com). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.