Betzi Sattler, of Potomac, passed away on Nov. 11. Beloved wife of the late Leonard S. Sattler; loving mother of Steven (Karyn) Sattler, Phyllis (Ross) Taber and the late David (surviving, Margaret) Sattler; dear sister of Sonya Okin; also survived by 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

