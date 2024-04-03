Beverly Scharff of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on March 25. Beloved wife of Raymond Scharff; devoted mother of Bryn Ardanuy (Philip), Jamie Scharff (Karen), and David Scharff (Christina); loving sister of Lily (Bill) Goldberg and sister-in-law of Ruth Gordon, Naomi Gordon and Stephanie Gordon; cherished grandmother of William Ardanuy (Erin), Jeremy Ardanuy (Anne), Alex Scharff, Leo Scharff, Emma Scharff, David Ardanuy (Rachael) and Sarah Johnson (Antonio); great-grandmother of Rowan, Hannah, Ezra and Naomi.

She is predeceased by her siblings Gertie (Dave) Slominsky, Eli (Lillian) Gordon, Sidney Gordon, Beatrice (Elmore) Rosenthal, Shimon Gordon and Manny Gordon. Beverly worked for many years as the business manager for the Montgomery Childcare Association.

She was a lifelong learner who loved the theater, music and the arts, but above all she loved her family. She had a great gift for making her family and friends feel cherished and she will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to So Others Might Eat (some.org).