B’nai B’rith Launches Institute in Honor of Retiring CEO, DMV Resident

B’nai B’rith International launched the Daniel S. Mariaschin Institute for Leadership and Public Policy, named in honor of its retiring CEO.

The Institute is named for the Chevy Chase resident, whose “decades of leadership have shaped [B’nai B’rith’s] global voice on human rights, diplomacy and Jewish communal advocacy,” according to the May 28 announcement.

After 38 years working with the nonprofit Jewish service organization — 27 of those years as a leader — Mariaschin will retire on June 30.

“I am particularly grateful to B’nai B’rith, its officers, board members, colleagues and friends, for the special tribute on the occasion of my retirement,” Mariaschin said at a gala tribute held in his honor. “Thank you for giving a guy from a tiny Jewish community in New Hampshire the tremendous opportunity to serve … the Jewish people writ large.”

Throughout his long career, Mariaschin has served as an advocate for Israel, a leading challenger of antisemitism and a widely respected analytical voice.

The Institute is part of B’nai B’rith’s “expanding role in cultivating the next generation of leadership, influencing global policy discussions, and engaging decision-makers on issues critical to the Jewish people and democratic values worldwide, and underscores our commitment to defending human rights and to both shaping policy and preparing leaders to meet the challenges of our time,” B’nai B’rith President Robert Spitzer said at the tribute.

Richard D. Heideman, B’nai B’rith’s honorary president who helped launch the Institute, spoke to Mariaschin’s wise leadership.

“When we turned to him with difficult questions or even with minor points, we always got sage advice,” Heideman said at the event. “And he was always spot on. He never put himself first. It was always about the Jewish people. It was always about Israel. It was always about family. It was always about doing the right thing.”

Mariaschin also received a medal of recognition from François Moyse, the president of the European Association for the Preservation and Promotion of Jewish Culture and Heritage.

“In honoring [Dan] we honor the Jewish people,” Heideman said.

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