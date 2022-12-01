B’nai Mitzvah

Evan Benjamin Silberglied

Evan Benjamin Silberglied (Ezra Binyamin), son of Steve Silberglied and Gail Ravnitzky Silberglied, became a bar mitzvah at B’nai Israel Congregation on Nov. 19. He is the grandson of Karleen Heller, Jerry Ravnitzky, Marilyn Silberglied and Bob Silberglied (deceased).

Evan is a 7th grader at Tilden Middle School. For his mitzvah project, Evan is encouraging people to donate blood because there is a critical blood shortage.

Jamie Elizabeth Silberglied

Jamie Elizabeth Silberglied (Shira Eliana), daughter of Steve Silberglied and Gail Ravnitzky Silberglied, became a bat mitzvah at B’nai Israel Congregation on Nov. 19, She is the granddaughter of Karleen Heller, Jerry Ravnitzky, Marilyn Silberglied and Bob Silberglied (deceased).

Jamie is a 7th grader at Tilden Middle School. For her mitzvah project, Jamie is promoting the new 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Hotline because suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers.

Jamie is also a volunteer with the Friendship Circle. And Jamie is participating in the Twinning Project of Yad Vashem, where she is symbolically sharing her bat mitzvah with a Jewish child, Shuru Belzer, who was murdered in the Holocaust at age 5.