On July 3, Bob Langel, of Frederick, passed away at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Bea (Beatrice); his four daughters, Felicia, Heather, Sharon and Jenna; and his eight grandchildren. Bob grew up in Miami Beach, Fla., and graduated from Miami Beach High School. In 1959, he graduated from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Bob attended the University of Miami School of Law and joined the Army from which he retired as a captain.

Bob worked in the financial services industry, having held executive positions for firms such as Shearson American Express and Bankers Trust. Upon moving to Maryland, Bob was a founding member of the Senior Golf League in Frederick. Donations can be made to WagsForHope.Org.