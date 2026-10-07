Bonnie Kogod

Bonnie Ellen Kogod of Boynton Beach, Florida and Washington, D.C., passed away Oct. 5, surrounded by family. She is preceded by her devoted husband, Bernie Kogod, and beloved daughter, Michele. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jamie Kogod Levin, and cherished grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte Levin; sister, Barbara Susan Kogod (late Dr. Melvin Kogod); as well as nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s Memory to The Michele Susan Kogod Memorial Foundation via Hope Connections, 10100 Laureate Way, Bethesda, MD 20814.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.