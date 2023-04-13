On March 30, Bonnie Weinberg Cowan, of Rockville. Beloved wife of Elliot Cowan. Devoted mother of Marnina (Seth), Amalia and Micah Cowan. Beloved daughter of Joyce Fischer and the late Joseph Weinberg. Devoted sister of Sandy Weinberg and Laurie Weinberg. Cherished grandmother of Aviv Cowan and his soon to be named newborn brother. Contributions can be made to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at Sibley Memorial Hospital or tp Tikvat Israel Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel