Bradley Buckles

Brad Alan Buckles died on Feb. 11, surrounded by his family. He was 76 years old. Brad was born in Kansas City, Missouri, into a large family and spent his childhood years in Wyoming. He went on to earn his bachelor of arts in political science from University of Wyoming and his juris doctor from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

Brad was deeply committed to serving his country, beginning in 1974 when he joined the office of the chief counsel at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. He was named chief counsel of ATF in 1995 and served as deputy director under ATF Director John Magaw from 1996 to 1999, with who he remained close friends. On Dec. 20, 1999, Brad was sworn in as the fifth director of ATF. During his tenure, he worked on many challenging and important issues, including the setup of the new Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in the Department of the Treasury and the transition of the remainder of the agency to the Department of Justice.

In January 2003, he was named acting director of the new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He served in this capacity until retiring from federal service in January 2004. Even after he stepped down, Brad remained dedicated to the ATF team, contributing his expertise and insights, making himself available for questions and guidance, and attending hearings and meetings to help support the mission of the agency and its staff. He led the effort to rename the ATF building the Ariel Rios Building, a name that was on the prior ATF Headquarters building but was later moved elsewhere. Brad held steadfast that the ATF Headquarters be named after the first ATF agent killed in the line of duty.

After retiring from ATF, Brad began his career at Recording Industry Association of America, first as executive vice president for anti-piracy and later as chief content protection officer. He was responsible for leading the industry’s strategic efforts to address digital and physical music theft. He oversaw dozens of analysts, technical specialists and investigators in Washington and throughout the country who work to take down illicit copies of songs online and assist various law enforcement agencies to address criminal instances of piracy. Once again, Brad helped his team transition to meet the changing demands of their environment. He retired from RIAA in March 2024.

Brad was a man of extraordinary integrity, deeply dedicated to the colleagues and organizations he worked with. As a leader, he was never afraid to listen to different viewpoints and evolve, when necessary, but always in the context of rock-solid core principles and values. Brad set high standards for his team and even higher for himself, and always took the time to teach, mentor and guide so that everyone in his orbit could meet those standards and thrive — his former colleagues still reap the benefits of those lessons and will for years to come. Brad, who could be very serious when the situation demanded and often carried a taciturn demeanor, also had the sharpest sense of humor and, to the surprise of many, would uncork the driest wry one liners when it was least expected. He left every person and organization he touched a better place and will always be remembered by colleagues and friends with the deepest admiration and respect.

Brad was an avid sports fan, supporting his alma mater of Wyoming, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Orioles. He loved to play golf with his wife and son, Joseph. But his favorite sport was watching his youngest son, Charlie, play baseball. He loved to write, crafting op-eds and writing poetry for his wife. He was an avid doodler, particularly during long work meetings. He also loved to play music on his guitar sharing his love with his children, playing and singing to them.

Brad is survived by his wife, Monique, their son Charlie, and his children Joseph (Ashley) and Sarah (Vanessa) from his first marriage, along with his sisters Janis and Leslie, and his brother Bill and his brother in law Joe Korn (Beth). He is also survived by endless number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and his mother-in-law Maryla. Brad is preceded in death by his mother Charlouise, his father Robert, and his brothers Barry and Robert, and his sister Chardell.

Donations to the Bender JCC, directed to the Brad and Monique Buckles Endowment for Youth Programs; Washburn School of Law; or Boredom Busters, Inc. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.