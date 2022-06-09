Brenda Ely Wolf, of Silver Spring, passed away on May 28, peacefully with family by her side. She was 82.

Bren was the loving mother of Laura and Stuart Hayman and Marcie and Neil Jacobs. She was the doting grandmother of Ariana and Erin Jacobs and Jamie and Jason (Ashley) Hayman. She was born in Annapolis and attended the University of Maryland where she met her husband, Gerald. They were married almost 61 years. Brenda was an elementary school teacher and later an office manager. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation.