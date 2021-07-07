Brenda Roth Coran, of Rockville, passed away on June 30, suddenly and unexpectedly after living with Parkinson’s Disease for 14 years. She was 76. Brenda attended Queens College and graduated with honors with a degree in history. She got her master’s degree in history from the University of Michigan and a master’s of social work degree from the University of Maryland. Brenda was a social worker for the Division of Child Guardianship in Boston, Mass. She also worked as an adoption social worker at the Department of Social Services in Memphis, Tenn., and as a grief counselor in Rockville. Brenda was a Hadassah Life Member and first president of the B’raisheet Group at Na’amat USA. She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Coran, and her two sons, Philip and Steven Coran.