On March 15, Brian Lebowitz, of Chevy Chase, passed away at age 72. Devoted husband (Lise Goldman) and father (Samantha Goldman). Also survived by his mother, Elaine Lebowitz (his father, Leon Lebowitz, predeceased), sister, Amy Greenspan (Donny), and her children and grandchildren.

Expert in international tax law. B.A from Amherst; PhD. in economics from Yale; law degree from Stanford. Practiced for 19 years at Covington & Burling and clerked for the Hon. Thomas Gee of the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Law partner at Alston & Bird. Book collector and donor to libraries including the Lebowitz Collection of 20th Century Jewish-American Literature at the University of Colorado. Donations may be made to fahrbeyond.org.