Editorial: Britain’s Age of Drift

As Americans celebrate 250 years since declaring independence from the British Empire, it is worth pausing to reflect on the condition of the mother country itself. Britain remains one of America’s closest allies and one of the world’s great nations. Yet the recent resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer — Britain’s seventh prime minister in just 10 years — has revived an unsettling question: What has happened to the United Kingdom?

Two of Britain’s leading conservative thinkers, social critic Douglas Murray and historian Niall Ferguson, recently offered complementary answers. Though approaching the issue from different directions, both arrive at the same conclusion. Britain’s deepest problems are not merely economic or political. They are problems of confidence, leadership and national purpose.

Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the European Union — Brexit — was intended to restore sovereignty and tighten immigration controls. Instead, it exposed divisions that had been accumulating for decades. Successive governments promised voters everything at once: lower taxes and higher spending, tighter borders without economic disruption, ambitious climate policies and affordable energy, great power influence and shrinking military budgets. Those contradictions have proved impossible to sustain.

Political instability has followed. Prime ministers come and go. Parties fracture. Governments promise change and deliver drift. Public confidence has steadily eroded, along with any sense that Britain’s leaders possess a coherent vision of where they wish to take the country. Too often, politics has become an exercise in managing crises rather than solving them.

Murray argues that Britain’s governing class has grown disconnected from ordinary citizens, often appearing more eager to police opinion than address legitimate concerns about immigration, crime and social cohesion. Ferguson emphasizes that many of Britain’s challenges are domestic and structural, independent of Brexit itself. Together, they portray a country reluctant to make hard choices and increasingly uncomfortable speaking candidly about them.

That uncertainty has consequences beyond Britain’s shores. Foreign policy often reflects a nation’s confidence in itself. For generations, Britain punched above its weight because it possessed clarity about its values and interests. Today, London often appears caught between competing instincts. It speaks of supporting allies while yielding to domestic pressures and European sensibilities. It condemns extremism yet frequently hesitates to confront the ideologies that fuel it. Those tensions have become increasingly visible in the Middle East, where Britain’s approach to Israel, Iran and Islamist movements often appears reactive rather than strategic. At home, mounting antisemitism and the growing sense of insecurity felt by many British Jews have raised troubling questions about whether the country still possesses the confidence to defend the values of tolerance and pluralism that once defined it.

Britain’s challenge is not that it has become ungovernable. Nations periodically lose their way. The greater danger is that too few of those entrusted with governing seem prepared to lead — to make difficult choices and defend the values that made Britain a model for much of the democratic world.

As Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence, we should remember that much of what we cherish was inherited from the nation we left behind. Friends do not delight in each other’s troubles. They hope for renewal. Britain has survived wars, economic crises and national upheavals before. But until it recovers confidence in itself, it will continue to drift — searching for new leaders while avoiding the larger question of what kind of nation it wishes to be.