Bruce Feinberg, of Laurel, passed away on March 5. He was 78. The son of Anne and Irving Feinberg, he was born in St. Paul, Minn., in 1943 and moved to Maryland in 1951. He was an art teacher for 47 years in many Washington, D.C., area schools. Mr. Feinberg was a consultant on historical American military items. He designed and crafted art for multiple area synagogues. Bruce was married for 52 beautiful years to the former Deborah Klein. Survivors include his widow, Deborah, of Laurel; daughter Avigayl, of Baltimore; her partner, Brian Balch; daughter Arielle and her husband, Ezra Sutton, of Delray Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Axel and Sebastian Sutton; brother, Alan, and his wife, Robin, of Lake Worth, Fla.; brother-in-law, Mitch Klein, of Baltimore; and many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.

