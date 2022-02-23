Bruce Goldensohn, of Gaithersburg, passed away on Feb. 20 after suffering a stroke. Bruce served as mayor of Gaithersburg for eight years. He was a member of the Montgomery County Board of Education for four years, and a member of the Montgomery County Board of Appeals. After his retirement from Northrop Grumman, he devoted much of his time to local organizations and charities, including the American Heart Association, Friends of Seneca Creek State Park, Friends of the Gaithersburg Library and Senior Leadership Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann; his daughter Suzanne Goldensohn (Scott Lozea); and his granddaughter, Maya Lozea. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

