Bubbe’s Kitchen: Bunny’s Chocolate Chip Mandelbrot

Make these classic Jewish cookies, similar to Italian biscotti, using ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup firmly-packed brown sugar

1 1/2 cups regular sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

4 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

pinch salt

8 oz. chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Cinnamon Sugar Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

2 t. cinnamon

Instructions

Cream butter and sugars. Add eggs, vanilla and dry ingredients.

Batter will become stiff, and it’s easier to mix by hand.

Mix well, add chips and nuts.

Shape into 4 loaves on cookie sheet.

Sprinkle tops evenly with cinnamon sugar mixture.

Bake 30 minutes at 350.

Cut while warm and return to oven for 15 minutes on each side.

Jessica Brenner