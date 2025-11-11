Bubbe’s Kitchen: Cherry Cheese Kugel

This recipe is for a full kugel that fills an oblong 9-inch by 14-inch pan, or two square 8-inch or 9-inch pans. For smaller portions, cut all ingredients in half.
Ingredients
- ½ lb. fine egg noodles, cooked and drained
- 2 jars or cans of cherry (or blueberry) pie filling
- ½ lb. margarine or butter (I use little bit less)
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ lb. cream cheese, softened
- 1 pint sour cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Directions
Cook noodles and drain. Melt margarine in baking pan and grease sides. Add cooked noodles and mix to coat noodles with melted margarine.
Mix together well using a whisk or electric mixer: eggs, sugar, cream cheese, sour cream and vanilla.
Pour mixture over noodles.
Bake 1 hour at 350°.
Cover the top with fruit for last 10-15 minutes of baking, or after cooking & cooling, Turn it upside down on a oven safe dish.
Cover with cherries and re-heat for 10 to 30 minutes until hot.
“Bubbe” Barb Portnoff