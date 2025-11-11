Bubbe’s Kitchen: Cherry Cheese Kugel

This recipe is for a full kugel that fills an oblong 9-inch by 14-inch pan, or two square 8-inch or 9-inch pans. For smaller portions, cut all ingredients in half.

Ingredients

½ lb. fine egg noodles, cooked and drained

2 jars or cans of cherry (or blueberry) pie filling

½ lb. margarine or butter (I use little bit less)

8 eggs

1 cup sugar

½ lb. cream cheese, softened

1 pint sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

Cook noodles and drain. Melt margarine in baking pan and grease sides. Add cooked noodles and mix to coat noodles with melted margarine.

Mix together well using a whisk or electric mixer: eggs, sugar, cream cheese, sour cream and vanilla.

Pour mixture over noodles.

Bake 1 hour at 350°.

Cover the top with fruit for last 10-15 minutes of baking, or after cooking & cooling, Turn it upside down on a oven safe dish.

Cover with cherries and re-heat for 10 to 30 minutes until hot.

“Bubbe” Barb Portnoff