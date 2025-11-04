Bubbe’s Kitchen: Cranberry-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

This recipe for cranberry-glazed sweet potatoes was submitted by Marilyn Halpern. She said she got it from her mother, Esther. “I don’t like to cook so I rarely do, but I make my mother’s recipe for Thanksgiving,” she writes.

Ingredients

6 medium sweet potatoes (3 pounds)

1 cup canned cranberry sauce

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp grated orange rind

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tablespoons pareve margarine

Instructions

Boil, cool and peel potatoes.

Cut each in half lengthwise and place in single layer in greased baking dish.

Combine cranberry sauce, water, sugar, salt, orange rind and cinnamon.

Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.

Add margarine and stir until melted.

Pour cranberry mixture over potatoes and bake in a moderate oven (325 degrees) for 30 minutes or until glazed, basting occasionally.

Serves six.