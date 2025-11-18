Bubbe’s Kitchen: Potato-Cornbread Stuffing

I was used to southern cornbread stuffing at Thanksgiving time, and my husband was used to potato kugel, so this is a combination of the two options. Make it your own by choosing your favorite add-ins to the recipe or use it plain.

Ingredients

One 12-oz package of Arnolds Cornbread Cubed Stuffing

One 6-oz box of Manischewitz potato pancake mix

Four tbsp pareve margarine

Four eggs

Two cups vegetable or chicken broth

1/4 cup matza meal

Two cups water

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Vegetable spray

Optional: one to two cups of your favorite add-ins (chopped onions, celery, mushrooms, etc.)

Directions

Bring broth and margarine to a boil. If using add-ins, sauté them in the margarine for five minutes before adding and boiling the broth.

Cool and mix the broth mixture with the cornbread stuffing mix.

Beat four eggs in another bowl. Add two cups of water and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil to the eggs.

Then stir in the potato pancake mix and 1/4 cup of matzah meal and let the potato mixture sit for at least three minutes to thicken. At this point, thoroughly mix the cornbread and potato mixtures together and pour in a greased two-quart casserole dish or a greased nine-by-13-inch pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Or you can use to stuff a turkey, a veal breast, two chickens, etc.

Sandy Axelrod, Silver Spring, Maryland