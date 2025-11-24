Bubbe’s Kitchen: Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a quick, simple dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion, and garlic. Often, it’s spiced with cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. It’s a popular dish throughout North Africa and the Middle East.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

3–4 garlic cloves

4–5 tomatoes or 1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

Salt, pepper

4 eggs

Fresh parsley or cilantro

Instructions:

Heat oil and sauté the onion.

Add bell pepper and garlic; cook a few minutes.

Add tomatoes and spices; let simmer 10 minutes.

Make small wells and crack in the eggs.

Cover and cook 5–7 minutes until eggs are set.

Garnish with herbs and serve with bread.

