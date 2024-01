Burton Greenstein of Springfield, Va., passed away on Jan. 7. He is survived by his loving cousins, Dr. Robert Fink, Ruth Tun Thein, Larry River, Raymond Fink, James Fink and Randi Shepler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Micah, the University of Buffalo Foundation or to the Kennedy Center Symphony Music Fund.

