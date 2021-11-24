Busy days before Chanukah at Congregation Beth Emeth

1 of 3

Preschool kids at Congregation Beth Emeth in Herndon were learning about Chanukah last week. They added candles to a preschooler-sized menorah constructed by a parent last year and decorated by students. That way, when the Conservative congregation has its communitywide outdoor menorah lighting on Dec. 1, the preschoolers will be well-versed in the Chanukah ritual. (For information: bethemeth.org/event/menorah-lighting.)

While the menorah lighting will be in person, another holiday ritual — the two-week-long Chanukah Boutique — is online-only this year, although a few in-person visits are available by appointment. Customers can arrange to pick up their purchases or enjoy free local delivery. (Go to: bethemeth.org/gift-shop-online.)

Beth Emeth has also hosted a vaccine clinic, operated by Giant Pharmacy. Community members could be inoculated against flu and pneumonia, and receive a COVID-19 booster (several types). The most common comment was, “Wow, I barely felt it.”