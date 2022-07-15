Calendar July 15 – July 29

July 14
INCLUSION BINGO NIGHT
The Edlavitch DCJCC invites community members to a bingo night.
7:45 p.m.; online; $5; to register, visit buff.ly/3nSQL6l.
July 15
6TH STREET MINYAN
Connect spiritually through prayer and music at this reflective Jewish Renewal-style service led by musicians Aaron Shneyer, Wren Elhai and Lisa Einstein.
6 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit sixthandi.org.
JULY 16
GLOE JULY SHABBAT HIKE
Members of the LGBTQ community
are invited for a leisurely walk.
10 a.m.; Rock Creek Nature Park; 5200 Glover Road NW, Washington; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3NE4R5Q.
JULY 18
WRITER MASHA RUMER TALKS ABOUT UKRAINE
The Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia presents writer Masha Rumer’s discussion on the war in Ukraine, and the impact it has had on immigrant families.
12 p.m.; Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3PemnPg.
JULY 19
DANIEL SILVA TALKS TO WOLF BLITZER
Author Daniel Silva discusses his book, “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.
7:30 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I St NW, Washington; $18 to $38; to register, visit buff.ly/3NVIYio.
JULY 22
SHABBAT UNDER THE STARS
Congregation Adat Reyim invites the community to an outdoor, BYO picnic at its musical Spirit of Shabbat service.
5:30 p.m.; 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct, Springfield; free; for more information, email [email protected]
SHABBAT SHABBANG SPLASH
The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington invites the community to an outdoor pool party.
5:30 p.m.; Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $15 for adults, $10 for children; to register, visit buff.ly/3yfYYpG.
JULY 29
BALLPARK SHABBAT
Sixth & I will hold a musical Shabbat service at Nationals Park.
6 p.m.; Nationals Park; 1500 South Capitol St. SE, Washington; $35; to register, visit buff.ly/3uFq7Bt.