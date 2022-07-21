Calendar July 21–July 31

July 21

DO IRON FENCES MAKE GOOD NEIGHBORS?

Or resentful enemies? Should the gate that faces the local Arab village be locked shut, or should it remain open? Udi, who lost his brother in the War of Independence, fights for the gate to be closed. Yiftach, an aging peacenik, must do all he can to signal openness to his Palestinian cousins. And Amal, the caterer from the Arab village, just wants someone to open the gate so she can get home after a long day.

“The Gate,” written and performed by Robbie Gringras, is produced by Voices From a Changing Middle East at Fringe. Runs through July 24; W. Washington Theatre, 3222 M St. NW, Washington; $15; capitalfringe.org/events/the-gate.

July 22

SHABBAT SHABBANG SPLASH

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington invites the community to an outdoor pool party.

5:30 p.m.; Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $15 for adults, $10 for children; to register, visit buff.ly/3yfYYpG.

SHABBAT UNDER THE STARS

Congregation Adat Reyim invites the community to an outdoor, BYO picnic at its musical Spirit of Shabbat service.

5:30 p.m.; 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct., Springfield; free; for information, email [email protected]

July 24

DREAMS FOR KIDS DC DANCE CLINIC

Dreams for KIDS DC is organizing an in-person dance clinic open to people aged 4 to 30 with any type of disability.

10 a.m.; Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3yZC1sB.

July 26

ISRAELI DANCE WITH ETHAN HALPERN

This lively dance program incorporates Jewish and Israeli culture through choreographed dances set to modern music by Israeli artists.

5:45 p.m.; Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; $10 per class; for information, contact [email protected]

July 29

BALLPARK SHABBAT

Sixth & I will hold a musical Shabbat service at Nationals Park.

6 p.m.; Nationals Park; 1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington; $35; to register, visit buff.ly/3uFq7Bt.

July 31

STOP-THE-BLEED TRAINING

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington offers classes on how to control bleeding from accidents and injuries.

10 a.m.; Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3c4VsXR.

‘MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS’ AT IMAGINATION STAGE

Families with children are invited to a showing of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” a musical play featuring puppetry. Through Aug. 7.

1:30 p.m.; Imagination Stage; 4908 Auburn Avenue, Bethesda; $12; tickets, visit imaginationstage.org/

GROWING GRASSHOPPERS

