Calendar July 28-August 11

July 29

BALLPARK SHABBAT

Sixth & I will hold a musical Shabbat service at Nationals Park.

6 p.m.; Nationals Park; 1500 South Capitol St. SE, Washington; $35; to register, visit buff.ly/3uFq7Bt.

July 31

STOP-THE-BLEED TRAINING

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington offers classes on how to control bleeding from accidents and injuries.

10 a.m.; Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3c4VsXR.

GROWING GRASSHOPPERS

The Edlavitch DCJCC invites parents with young children to join in an event with music, stories and dancing.

11 a.m.; online; free; buff.ly/3z9HFIR.

‘MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS’ AT IMAGINATION STAGE

Families with children are invited to a showing of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” a musical play featuring puppetry.

1:30 p.m.; Imagination Stage; 4908 Auburn Ave., Bethesda; $12; to register, visit imaginationstage.org/.

READING ‘HER HIDDEN GENIUS’

Bender JCC is bringing back its in-person Summer Book Club,

with a discussion of “Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict.

11 a.m.; Bender JCC of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road. Rockville; free; for information, contact [email protected]

August 9

SPEED DATING FOR TU B’AV

NOVA Tribe and EntryPointDC host a speed dating event for young Jewish adults.

7 p.m.; The Lot; 3217 10th St. N., Arlington; $20; to register, visit facebook.com/NOVATribeSeries.

August 11

CELEBRATE THE JEWISH HOLIDAY OF LOVE

Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim hosts a dessert buffet that will feature cocktails and a viewing of the romantic comedy “Love in Suspenders,” in honor of Tu B’Av.

7 p.m.; Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim; 1840 University Blvd. W., Wheaton; $5; for information, contact [email protected]