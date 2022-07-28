Calendar July 28-August 11

July 29
BALLPARK SHABBAT
Sixth & I will hold a musical Shabbat service at Nationals Park.
6 p.m.; Nationals Park; 1500 South Capitol St. SE, Washington; $35; to register, visit buff.ly/3uFq7Bt.
July 31
STOP-THE-BLEED TRAINING
The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington offers classes on how to control bleeding from accidents and injuries.
10 a.m.; Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3c4VsXR.
GROWING GRASSHOPPERS
The Edlavitch DCJCC invites parents with young children to join in an event with music, stories and dancing.
11 a.m.; online; free; buff.ly/3z9HFIR.
‘MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS’ AT IMAGINATION STAGE
Families with children are invited to a showing of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” a musical play featuring puppetry.
1:30 p.m.; Imagination Stage; 4908 Auburn Ave., Bethesda; $12; to register, visit imaginationstage.org/.
READING ‘HER HIDDEN GENIUS’
Bender JCC is bringing back its in-person Summer Book Club,
with a discussion of “Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict.
11 a.m.; Bender JCC of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road. Rockville; free; for information, contact [email protected]
August 9
SPEED DATING FOR TU B’AV
NOVA Tribe and EntryPointDC host a speed dating event for young Jewish adults.
7 p.m.; The Lot; 3217 10th St. N., Arlington; $20; to register, visit facebook.com/NOVATribeSeries.
August 11
CELEBRATE THE JEWISH HOLIDAY OF LOVE
Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim hosts a dessert buffet that will feature cocktails and a viewing of the romantic comedy “Love in Suspenders,” in honor of Tu B’Av.
7 p.m.; Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim; 1840 University Blvd. W., Wheaton; $5; for information, contact [email protected]