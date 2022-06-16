Calendar: June 16 – 29

June 16

FEDERATION ANNUAL MEETING

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington will celebrate the Capital Chai — 18 Jews under 40 who were nominated by their friends and colleagues and selected by their peers to be the next generation of leaders.

6:30 p.m.; Adas Israel Congregation; 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3x58ifE.

HUNGER ACTION AT THE EDCJCC

GLOE, the LGTBQ program and the social responsibility department of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, is volunteering at Casa Ruby, a homeless shelter serving LGBTQ and transgender youth. Volunteers will create care packages and can sign up to make and drop off baked goods.

6:30 p.m.; Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center; 1529 16th St. NW, Washington; $7; to register, visit bit.ly/3xn24aX.

June 17

JUNETEENTH SHABBAT CELEBRATION

Washington Hebrew Congregation and their Jews of Color group will celebrate Juneteenth, including an address during the Shabbat service from Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

6 p.m.; Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3xdEUVy.

June 22

‘THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM’

Participants for this Zoom discussion by Congregation Olam Tikvah are encouraged to watch new Israeli TV show “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.”

7 p.m.; Zoom; optional donation; to register, visit bit.ly/3mFXmQS.

June 24

LGBTQ+ PRIDE & AWARENESS METRO MINYAN

Washington Hebrew Congregation’s LGBTQ+ affinity group and their 2239 young professionals are teaming up to reflect on the diversity in our the WHC Jewish community, show support for LGBTQ+ loved ones, and come together for a Shabbat service layered with music, passion and love.

Washington Hebrew Congregation; 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; $10-$18; to register, visit bit.ly/3Hw1FrH.

CHINESE FOOD SHABBAT DINNER

Moishe House Arlington is hosting a Chinese-food Shabbat dinner, with egg drop soup and chicken, and tofu and broccoli.

7:30 p.m.; Moishe House Arlington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3t9Oy9q.

SHABBAT: EXHALE

At this one-hour alternative Shabbat service, unwind and reconnect through guided meditation, reflection on Jewish teachings and communal singing.

6:30 p.m.; Sixth & I Historic Synagogue; 600 I St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3mEVEiv.

June 26

PRIDE IN THE PARKING LOT

Adas Israel Congregation will host an outdoor brunch in its parking lot. Attendees can celebrate Pride Month with bagels and get to know other Adas members.

11 a.m.; Adas Israel Congregation; 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3zBfDX3.

June 27

DIY GRAFFITI

Moishe House Mosaic Fairfax and Pozez JCC Shaliach Shy Ashkenazi will host a program where participants can create their own graffiti and explore the history of Israeli street art.

7 p.m.; Moishe House Mosaic Fairfax; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3xSXMtH.

June 29

ISRAEL, PRIDE & PROUD

Celebrate Pride with JNFuture. Learn about JNF-USA’s strategic vision to ensure a strong, secure and prosperous future for the land and people of Israel.

6:30 p.m.; address provided upon RSVP; $18; to register, visit bit.ly/3MEmj9O.