Calendar: June 2 – 12

June 2

A JEWISH APPROACH TO ABORTION

Rabbis Aaron Potek and Nora Feinstein discuss what Jewish sources have to say about abortion and reproductive justice. Followed by small-group conversations.

7 p.m.; Sixth & I Historic Synagogue; 600 I St., NW, Washington; $12; to register, visit bit.ly/3luooKw.

COOK FOR OTHERS

Learn how to cook various dishes while meeting new friends from the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center. All food cooked during class will be contributed to Adas Israel’s Hesed Cooks at Home, which supports food security in the D.C. area.

Poppy Boy’s Kitchen + Patio (with Zoom option); 50 Monroe Place, Rockville; $8 (Zoom is free); to register, visit bit.ly/3sWiZQl.

June 3

CHALK OVER HATE

Fight antisemitism and spread messages of tolerance of love with street art, along with Israeli street artist Anat Ronen.

4 p.m.; Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington DC; 1529 16th St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3LNjTFf.

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL SHABBAT SERVICES

Adas Israel invites young professionals to their Musical Kabbalat Shabbat service with Rabbi Aaron Alexander and Micah Hendler. It will be preceeded by an outdoor happy hour (weather permitting) and followed by Shabbat dinner.

5:30 p.m.; Adas Israel Congregation; 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington; $15-$18; to register, visit bit.ly/3NN9xHd.

FRIDAY NIGHT WITH FRIENDS

Join Cantor David Abramowitz and Rabbi Evan Krame of the Jewish Studio for a musical Friday night along with a picnic-style dinner.

6:30 p.m.; Bender JCC of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; to register, visit bit.ly/3GbJSW3.

June 4

TIKKUN LEIL SHAVUOT

Celebrate Shavuot with late-night study and snacks. Attendees will dive into topics including the music of prayer and leadership in the Tanach.

8:30 p.m.; Congregation Olam Tikvah; 3800 Glenbrook Road, Fairfax; free ; to register, visit bit.ly/3LBtpeC.

June 5

WELL-BEING IN THE TIME OF COVID

This program will explore mental health challenges of children and teens, seniors and older adults, and those in the middle, and strategies to manage them.

Noon; Beth El Hebrew Congregation and online; 3830 Seminary Road, Alexandria; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3MxrBVb.

June 10

NATIONAL PRIDE SHABBAT

In solidarity with Capital Pride 2022, Rabbi Aaron Potek and musicians Aaron Shneyer and Danny Villanueva lead an inclusive service celebrating the diversity of D.C. Jewish life.

7 p.m.; Sixth & I Historic Synagogue (Zoom option available); 600 I St., NW, Washington; $0-$36; to register, visit bit.ly/3wHvlOz.

June 12

WHEELS OF LOVE USA

Cycling fans area are joining together for a day of scenic biking. Every mile will benefit ALYN Hospital, a Jerusalem rehabilitation facility for children with physical disabilities. 7:30 a.m.; Georgetown; $72 registration fee, $360 minimum donation; to register, visit bit.ly/3GgF3e7.

SOCIAL JUSTICE TORAH COMMENTARY PANEL

An evening of conversation in celebration of the publication of The Social Justice Torah Commentary by the Central Conference of American Rabbis (Reform), with Rabbi Barry Block of Congregation B’nai Israel in Little Rock, Ark., and contributors Rabbis Lauren Tuchman from Washington and David Spinrad Beth El of Hebrew Congregation.

7 p.m.; Beth El Hebrew Congregation; 3830 Seminary Road, Alexandria; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3sTvfBh.