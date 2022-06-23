Calendar: June 24 – July 5

June 24

LGBTQ+ PRIDE & AWARENESS METRO MINYAN

Washington Hebrew Congregation’s LGBTQ+ affinity group and their 2239 young professionals are teaming up to reflect on the diversity in the WHC Jewish community, show support for LGBTQ+ loved ones and come together for a Shabbat service layered with music, passion and love.

Washington Hebrew Congregation; 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; $10-$18; to register, visit bit.ly/3Hw1FrH.

SHABBAT: EXHALE

At this one-hour alternative Shabbat service, unwind and reconnect through guided meditation, reflection on Jewish teachings and communal singing.

6:30 p.m.; Sixth & I Historic Synagogue; 600 I St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3mEVEiv.

June 26

PRIDE IN THE PARKING LOT

Adas Israel Congregation will host an outdoor brunch in its parking lot. Attendees can celebrate Pride Month with bagels and get to know other Adas members.

11 a.m.; Adas Israel Congregation; 2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3zBfDX3.

PRATEEK KUHAD IN CONCERT

The Indian musician sings in Hindi and English.

8 p.m.; Sixth & I Historic Synagogue; 600 I St., NW, Washington; $22 – $150; to register, visit https://buff.ly/3aUQKeI.

June 27

DIY GRAFFITI

Moishe House Mosaic Fairfax and Pozez JCC Shaliach Shy Ashkenazi will host a program where participants can create their own graffiti and explore the history of Israeli street art.

7 p.m.; Moishe House Mosaic Fairfax; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3xSXMtH.

ANTISEMITISM: A DEEP DIVE

Washington Hebrew Congregation Clergy and ADL experts will explore the depths of antisemitism and fish for reasons it is on the rise. A four-week course.

6:30 p.m.; Washington Hebrew Congregation; 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington; $50 for WHC members, $65 for non-members; to register, visit https://buff.ly/3MVgHs1.

June 28

DESSERT PARTY FOR NATIONAL TAPIOCA DAY

It’s National Tapioca Day! What does that even mean? Moishe House Arlington believes it is an excuse to eat tapioca-themed desserts. If your palate is curious, join them.

6:30 p.m.; Moishe House Arlington; for information, contact [email protected]

June 29

ISRAEL, PRIDE & PROUD

Celebrate Pride with JNFuture. Learn about JNF-USA’s strategic vision to ensure a strong, secure and prosperous future for the land and people of Israel.

6:30 p.m.; address provided upon RSVP; $18; to register, visit bit.ly/3MEmj9O.

July 5

LIVE & LEARN WITH SETH KIBEL

First of three sessions with beloved woodwind performer and composer Seth Kibel. This week: klezmer.

10:30 a.m.; Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville; free but reservations necessary, contact [email protected]