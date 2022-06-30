Calendar June 30 – July 15

June 30

WALKING TOUR: MONUMENTS AND MEMORY

The Capital Jewish Museum is organizing a walking tour of sites in Washington.

6:30 p.m.; Capital Jewish Museum; 575 3rd Street, NW, Washington; $18 general, $15 members; to register, visit bethesdajewish.org.

July 1

WELCOME TO RABBI ABBOTT

Bethesda Jewish Congregation invites the community to its first Shabbat with Rabbi Eric L. Abbott.

7:30 p.m.; Bethesda Jewish Congregation; 6601 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda; free; to register, visit https://buff.ly/3OxsX2O.

July 2

‘FIRES IN THE MIRROR’

The Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center’s Theater J stages a performance of “Fires in the Mirror,” centered on the Crown Heights riots of 1991.

2 p.m.; Theater J; 1529 16th St. NW, Washington; $60 regular, discount for DCJCC members and military; to register, visit https://theaterj.org/.

July 5

CANASTA CLASS

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington is holding a four-session Canasta class, Canasta, both for those new to the game and for experts looking to brush up their skills.

5:30 p.m.; Bender JCC; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $70 for members, $85 for public; to register, visit https://buff.ly/3zUFUzO.

July 6

BOOKS AND BUBBLES

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington invites families to come and enjoy a morning of music, stories and blowing bubbles.

10:30 a.m.; Bender JCC; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $20 per child; to register, visit https://buff.ly/3zSWQXz

SHOPKEEPERS TO SCRAP DEALERS

The Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies presents an in-depth look at how the Jewish community of Madison, Wis., made a living in the field of scrap dealing.

7:30 p.m.; online; free; to register, visit habermaninstitute.org.

July 7

JEWISH BASEBALL HERITAGE NIGHT

Come for a game between Bethesda Big Train and the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts, and for a discussion with Aviva Kempner on her classic baseball films “The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg” and “The Spy Behind Home Plate.”

6 p.m.; Shirley Povich Field; 10600 Westlake Dr., Rockville; $10; for tickets, bigtrain.org/tickets/single/

July 12

SUMMER BOOK CLUB

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington is renewing its Summer Book Club, with community member Deborah Kalb as moderator.

11 a.m.; 6125 Montrose Road., Rockville; free; for information, contact [email protected]

July 15

6TH STREET MINYAN

Connect spiritually through prayer and music at this reflective Jewish Renewal-style service led by musicians Aaron Shneyer, Wren Elhai and Lisa Einstein.

6 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit sixthandi.org.