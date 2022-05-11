CALENDAR: May 12-20

MAY 12

JEWISH FILM + MUSIC FESTIVAL

The annual JxJ Festival runs May 12-22 with an international lineup of over 60 films and concerts, paired with artist conversations. All events will be presented at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, Bethesda Row Cinema or AFI Silver.

$30-225; to register, visit https://bit.ly/37LOmFY.

JEWS OF THE WORLD

Hill Havurah hosts repre­sen­ta­tives from the Sephardic, Ethiopian and Indian Jewish communi­ties who will speak about their traditions, share photographs, music and food.

7 p.m.; Hill Havurah; 212 East Capitol St. NE, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3kgbWNz.

MAY 13

TACOS AND TEQUILA

This reimagined Shabbat experience, hosted by American Friends of Lubavitch, will start with a Kabbalat Shabbat service with singing and dancing followed by Kiddush, premium cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

7 p.m.; Chabad Washington, D.C.; 2110 Leroy Place NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3vk7DHD.

JEWISH MUSICFEST 2022

The Jewish Residents of Leisure World will host a music festival featuring songs from modern Jewish composers, musical theater, favorite Yiddish tunes, ‘60s music, folk music and Israeli music.

7:30 p.m.; Leisure World, Theatre II; 3701 Rossmoor Blvd., Silver Spring; $10; to register, contact Lyle Wolinsky at [email protected]

May 14

THE JEWS OF TIN PAN ALLEY

An exploration of the lives and music of celebrated Jewish songwriters the Brothers Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin and Harold Arlen.

7 p.m.; Congregation Etz Hayim; 2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington; free; to register,

visit bit.ly/3xV1m6D.

MAY 15

NORTHERN VIRGINIA JEWISH PLAYWRITING CONTEST

Three plays, hand-selected by the Pozez JCC Community Readers Panel, can be voted on by attendees.

2 p.m.; Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; donations requested; to register, visit bit.ly/36RAOZ8.

WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF HOLOCAUST EDUCATION?

The Generations After will host a conversation about the current state of Holocaust education in schools and what the future holds.

3 p.m.; Zoom; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3kfc0NJ.

JTS EVENING OF LEARNING

Scholars from the Jewish Theological Seminary will introduce new voices and offer new lenses through which to read ancient texts. Together, attendees will explore how diversifying canonical texts can help create a more inclusive Jewish community.

4:30 p.m.; Kol Shalom; 9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville; $25-$36; to register, visit bit.ly/3MJLpVh.

MAY 19

LAG B’OMER FUN

Celebrate Lag B’Omer with Alpacas, crafts and singalongs. Children can help cut the wool from their tails, all while having fun learning about the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer.

4 p.m.; Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia; 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax; $5; to register, visit sforce.co/3yezx9E.

MAY 20

DINNER WITH GADEER KAMAL-MREEH

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, the first Druze member of the Knesset and shlichah with The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, will speak about her experience with diverse groups in Israel and how the future can provide a path for all in peace.

7:45 p.m.; Temple Rodef Shalom; 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church; $15-$20; to register, visit bit.ly/37asHad.