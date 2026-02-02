Calvin Goldscheider, 84, a distinguished scholar of sociology, demography and Judaic studies, died from pancreatic cancer on Jan. 13 at his home in Bethesda.

Professor Goldscheider was born in Baltimore on May 28, 1941, to Albert and Minnie (Kessler) Goldscheider. After graduating from the Talmudical Academy in Baltimore, he attended Yeshiva University, where he graduated with honors in 1961. He went on to receive his M.A. in 1963 and Ph.D. in 1964 from Brown University.

He held faculty positions at the University of Southern California and the University of California at Berkeley, before moving to Israel with his family in 1971, where he became professor of sociology and demography at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and chairman of the Department of Demography. In the 1980s, he was a visiting professor at Brandeis University. For several years, he was a Fulbright Research Scholar at the RAND corporation in Los Angeles, where he worked together with his wife, Frances Goldscheider, a distinguished demographer and professor emerita of sociology at Brown, on research that focused on the transition to adulthood, and on the nature of religion and family values. In the late 1990s, he was a Senior Fulbright Research Scholar and visiting professor at the Center for Women’s Studies at Stockholm University, where he conducted research on ethnic patterns of young adults of immigrant origins in Sweden.

From 1984 until his retirement in 2005, he taught at Brown University, where he was a professor in the sociology and Judaic studies departments and was a faculty associate of the Population Studies and Training Center. He taught courses on Israeli society, the American Jewish community, family and demography and research methods. In 2001, he was awarded the Marshall Sklare Award of the Association of Jewish Studies for distinguished contributions to social scientific study of Jewry. In Washington, D.C., where he settled after his retirement, he was a scholar-in-residence in Israeli and Jewish studies at American University.

His research interests focused on demography, modernization and ethnicity, with specific focus on nation-building from comparative and historical perspectives in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. He was driven by an intellectual curiosity regarding social change and diversity and the contexts that shape people’s lives and values.

He published over 30 books, many on ethnicity and religion in the Middle East, with specific attention to the State of Israel. He co-authored “The Transformation of the Jews” (1986) with his Brown colleague and longtime friend, Dr. Alan Zuckerman. This book was hailed as a profoundly insightful analysis of the influence of modernization on world Jewry since the 18th century, and has become a foundational text for students and other researchers.

For close to 20 years, Professor Goldscheider was a dynamic member of Adas Israel Congregation in D.C., where he led services and study groups, and mentored many in the intricacies of Jewish observance and prayer.

He was a prodigious scholar and teacher and a beloved mentor. Many of his former students, colleagues and members of the Adas Israel community offered tributes during his final days, recalling the profound influence he had on their lives. His students became part of his extended family; long after they completed their studies, he continued to connect, help and nurture them, and many of them went on to become professors of sociology, Judaic studies and Israel studies.

Calvin and Frances Goldscheider loved entertaining, and especially enjoyed hosting students, colleagues and neighbors at Sabbath and holiday meals. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Israel and at their vacation home in Lake George, New York.

In 2022, the Goldscheiders moved to Maplewood Park Place, where he took an active role in the community, lecturing on various Judaic topics and the current political situation in Israel from a sociological and demographic perspective.

He is survived by Frances, his wife of 42 years, the children of their first marriages, Judah Goldscheider (Lisa), Avigaiyil Goldscheider (Peter), Sarah Kobrin (Rick) and Janet Watson (Lane), and eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Frances, Timothy, Atalya, Rosemary, Michael, Natanel and Tessa. His older brother, Harvey Goldscheider (1939–2007), was a rabbi in Bellmore, NY. His younger sister, Ethel Fischer, resides in Jerusalem.

May his memory be a blessing and comfort for all whose lives he touched.