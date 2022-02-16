Camille Romano, of Burtonsville, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10. She was 95. Camille was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Egypt. Camille worked as a professional seamstress in Egypt before she came to America in 1970, settling first in Alexandria and later moved to Burtonsville.

Camille was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Victor Romano. Survivors include two daughters, Frieda Bufano and Arlette Romano; three sons, Albert Romano, Gabe Romano and Jack Romano; nine grandchildren, Philip, Cami, Page, Lauren, Stephanie, Scott, Ari, Rachel and Robbie; one great-grandchild, Logan; and extended family. Trees may be planted in her memory at shiva.com/trees-for-israel/. Please use 14102 Aldora Circle, Burtonsville, MD 20866 as the shipping address. Gifts may also be made to Shaare Tefila (shaaretefila.org/donations).