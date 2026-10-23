Caren Pilgermayer Returns Home to Lead Washington Hebrew’s Early Childhood Center

Caren Pilgermayer is a true Washington Hebrew Congregation native.

Growing up in Potomac, she attended its early childhood center, then religious school through confirmation. She learned guitar from Audrey Katz, WHC’s music teacher at the time, and played music for WHC’s preschoolers for her confirmation project.

She served as a madricha — teacher’s assistant — at the religious school on Sundays and worked as a camp counselor at WHC’s Camp Keetov during summers.

Now a Clarksburg resident, Pilgermayer, 29, directs the same early childhood center she attended.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” she said. “I grew up in this area, and I honestly never imagined myself coming back to it. And I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to because this community has given me so much.”

As director of the Rabbi Joseph Weinberg ECC in Potomac, Pilgermayer supports a team of six teachers, ensures that ECC families feel welcome, helps plan guest speakers and educational opportunities and brings her guitar into the classrooms.

“One of my favorite parts of this job is being in the room and seeing the action and the magic of the classroom experience,” Pilgermayer said.

The toddlers recently got to do a fall-themed art project: painting pumpkins.

“They started with a paintbrush, but one of the kids wanted to put his hand in paint and start hand-painting, and we let them do that,” Pilgermayer recalled. “We want them to explore using their senses and to get dirty and live in the moment.”

Early childhood has long been a passion for Pilgermayer, who studied early childhood education at Penn State. She took classes in play and found herself drawn to the preschool age group.

After graduation, she taught second grade in Fairfax County for three years and fourth grade for another three years.

“However, I really was missing that Jewish connection,” she said. “The school I [taught at] didn’t have a high Jewish population, so I wanted to find a way to get involved again.”

Pilgermayer began playing the guitar at WHC’s religious school on Sundays while teaching in Fairfax. When a role opened up at the religious school, she jumped at the opportunity.

Pilgermayer served as the educator coordinator for WHC’s religious school from 2024 to 2026, helping the teachers plan curricula and youth group events and teaching music at the preschool and for a caregivers group for new families.

“I’ve really started getting a passion working with teachers and helping support teachers, especially having been a teacher myself,” Pilgermayer said. “I know how rewarding the job is, but also how exhausting it can be, and how much having that positive support system [matters].”

During that time, she participated in the Tkiah Gedola cohort, which aims to equip Jewish educators with ways to incorporate music into their classrooms.

“It is such an amazing opportunity to get resources and network and [learn] different strategies to help support Jewish music for our young learners,” Pilgermayer said.

She also attended Songleader Boot Camp and participated in Hebrew Union College’s Jewish Ideas Fellowship, the latter of which explores Jewish texts with fellow young Jewish professionals in the area.

At the end of that cohort, Pilgermayer’s independent project focused on creating resources and supporting novice religious school teachers. “That leads me to the role I’m in today,” she said.

“It’s actually funny to reflect on it because I always saw myself as a classroom teacher; I never saw myself in the admin position,” she said. “However, I am so lucky that this opportunity came up for me because I have truly never been happier.”

Pilgermayer brings not only her educational experience but her love of Jewish community to the ECC.

“I really believe that community is a key part of success anywhere,” Pilgermayer said. “As we continue to grow our school, it’s important to me that we keep community at the heart of everything we do. I want to make sure we continue to value, support and build meaningful relationships with each family and child.”

She intends to foster Jewish community in Potomac by launching a caregivers group for families with children from birth to 3 years old, where she’ll lead musical experiences.

“[It’s] a way to get to meet other families that are going through similar situations and it’s just a nice way to gather everyone together,” said Pilgermayer, who plans to bring her 6-month-old daughter, Blair.

Music is an integral part of any given week at the ECC, according to Pilgermayer.

“We really like to bring the kids together and have them explore Judaism in different ways,” she said. “We have Judaism woven throughout our day in different aspects — we have music: singing songs, especially around the holidays. And our teachers do such meaningful hands-on activities with our kids that have to do with the Jewish holidays.”

Learning also encompasses the society around them. Pilgermayer arranges to bring community members into the classroom to talk about their professions: a paleontologist for National Fossil Day, police officers and firefighters for National First Responders Day and a former military member for Veterans Day.

“There’s so many ideas that, even as a teacher, I had, but I didn’t really act on,” Pilgermayer said. “I feel like now I have the power to do these things, and I want to make this experience wonderful for our children, our families and our teachers.”

She reflected on returning to the very ECC and community that raised her.

“I’ve learned so much here. I started playing guitar and found that passion in Jewish music [here],” Pilgermayer said. “I’ve just grown so much, and I feel so lucky to be able to give back to the community that’s given me so much.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com