Carl Hackerman, of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, May 12, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving daughters Laurie Caplan and Amy Hackerman; sister Rita Hackerman Hammerman; son-in-law Joseph Caplan; and grandchildren Seth and Bayla Caplan. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sandra Hackerman (née Cohen); sister Marlene Pototsky; and parents Morton and Faye Hackerman.

Carl Hackerman was a beloved patriarch whose unwavering love for his family was matched only by his passion for Maryland Terrapin basketball and his infectious sense of humor. He was a pillar of strength and kindness, always ready with a joke to lighten the mood and a smile to brighten the day.

Carl cherished every moment spent with his loved ones, finding joy in simple pleasures and treasuring the bonds of family above all else. His legacy of love, laughter and loyalty will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to know him. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice, online at gilchristcares.org/giving, or to Alzheimer’s Association, online at alz.org.