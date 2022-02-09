Carl Leventhal

Carl M. Leventhal, M.D., died peacefully on Feb. 2. He was 88. He was born in 1933 in the Bronx, N.Y., to Anna and Isidor Leventhal. He graduated from the Fieldston School, Harvard University (A.B. 1954) and the University of Rochester School of Medicine. After completing his training and meeting his wife in the Boston area, he moved his young family to Maryland in 1964 and had a distinguished career at the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

He was predeceased by his spouse, Brigid G. Leventhal, M.D. He is survived by his children, George (Soraia) Leventhal, Sarah Roark and Dinah (Patrick Lacefield) Leventhal, all of Montgomery County; and James (Karen Klier) Leventhal of Albany, Calif.; by his seven grandchildren, Simone, Daniel, Gabriel, Francisco, Jesse, Isaac and Emil; by his brother, Fred (Jean) Leventhal of Cambridge, Mass.; and by his beloved friend Michelle Jensen of Gainesville, Fla.

Contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/peds) or by check payable to The Johns Hopkins University (indicate The Brigid G. Leventhal, M.D. Memorial Lectureship), 750 E. Pratt St., Ste. 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.