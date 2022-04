Carol Ellin passed away on April. 15. Beloved wife of the late Lester Ellin; devoted mother of Martin Ellin of Atlanta, and Nan Kaufman of Chevy Chase; and devoted mother-in-law of Wendy Ellin and Joshua Kaufman. Also survived by four grandchildren, Blair Walker (Matt), Leah Wolfe (James), Jay and Aaron Kaufman; and one great-grandchild, Caleb. Donations may be made to Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, Rockville.

